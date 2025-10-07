NEW DELHI – Recent reports in Indian Godi media have once again propagated false narratives, this time targeting Pakistan and the alleged mastermind of Pahalgam attack, Saifullah Kasuri.

Indian state-controlled news outlets repeatedly claimed that Kasuri, terming him as key figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba, was behind the Pahalgam incident and that he had been “killed twice” by Indian forces.

The man has now appeared in another clip, directly contradicting these sensational claims. The so-called Pahalgam attack, long portrayed by Indian media as major terror operation, appears to have been fabricated to advance a political narrative and demonize Pakistan. Those familiar with trend argues that such stories aim to mislead public perception, justify aggressive rhetoric, and mobilize fear among people.

In the clip, Kasuri dismisses claims about his death and exposes the exaggerated and baseless nature of Pahalgam story. Accusations of “water terrorism” and other politically charged statements by Indian authorities have further heightened tensions, raising questions about the veracity of India’s intelligence assertions.

The continuous cycle of false claims from Indian media declaring Kasuri dead twice to labeling him as the mastermind of Pahalgam shows a systematic attempt to craft propaganda narrative rather than reporting facts.

Pakistani Foreign Office has yet to issue a detailed statement, but experts warn that such misinformation campaigns risk escalating tensions in the region.