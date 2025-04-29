Pahalgam Attack: Indian YouTuber exposes Modi Govt’s False Flag Operation

NEW DELHI – As Pakistan-India tensions remained at all-time high, the Pahalgam attack is being viewed as false flag operation orchestrated by Modi led BJP, and now top Indian YouTuber exposed Hindutva-inspired gambit to destablise peace in the region.

Indian YouTuber and researcher Dhruv Rathee has voiced strong criticism against the Modi government in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, offering a rare voice of reason amidst a media landscape that often focuses on anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

Rathee highlighted serious security lapses that have largely been ignored by Indian state controlled media. While most Indian media figures have resorted to anger and blame whenever Pakistan is mentioned, Rathee took a more analytical approach, questioning how militants managed to infiltrate the heavily militarized Kashmir region, despite tight security along the Line of Control.

Rathee also pointed out the lack of adequate security measures for tourists in Pahalgam, criticizing the delayed evacuation of the injured following the attack.

YouTuber went further by referencing old clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had harshly criticized Indian government after 2008 Mumbai attacks, questioning how terrorists were able to cross into Indian territory. Rathee suggested that Modi’s own administration now faces the same challenges, echoing his earlier comments.

The critic also slammed the Indian media, especially firebrand and war-mongering anchor Arnab Goswami, calling out what he referred to as “Godi Media” for sensationalizing stories and spreading biased views. He also slammed other media personalities for misleading masses and stoking hate.

This is not the first time Dhruv Rathee has exposed the government’s failures. He previously debunked the official narrative surrounding the Pulwama attack, using research and facts to challenge widely accepted explanations.