Pakistan is happier than India, shows latest happiness poll

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has surpassed India as happier country in latest happiness poll conducted by the Gallup in partnership with the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the World Happiness Report’s Editorial Board.

The World Happiness Report has become an indispensable resource for satisfying the growing global interest in prioritizing happiness — or wellbeing — in policymaking. Gallup World Poll data on life evaluations are the primary source behind the annual happiness rankings for countries worldwide.

The report assesses the current state of happiness around the world and explores how the field of happiness science illuminates the differences in happiness levels on a global and national scale. The 2025 edition focuses on the effect that caring and sharing have on people’s happiness, and as it does every year, reveals the happiest country on Earth.

The rankings show Pakistan stands at 109 spot out of the 147 countries selected for polls. It has higher positive emotions (139) than negative emotions (114).

However, India stands at 118 position in the rankings. The country, which is currently ruled by Narendra Modi’s BJP, hold higher negative emotions (117) than positive (89).

The World Happiness Report 2025 also contains a ranking of the world’s happiest countries. Finland leads the world in happiness for the eighth year in a row, with Finns reporting an average score of 7.736 (out of 10) when asked to evaluate their lives.

Costa Rica (6th) and Mexico (10th) both enter the top 10 for the first time, while continued upward trends for countries such as Lithuania (16th), Slovenia (19th) and Czechia (20th) underline the convergence of happiness levels between Eastern, Central and Western Europe.

The United States (24th) falls to its lowest-ever position, with the United Kingdom (23rd) reporting its lowest average life evaluation since the 2017 report.