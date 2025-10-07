Pakistanis Alert! Fraudsters targeting young people with lucrative Job Offers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a high-alert warning that fraudsters, allegedly linked to foreign actors, are targeting Pakistanis with fake job offers designed to steal sensitive personal and institutional information.

These fraud networks often start with enticing job ads on LinkedIn, WhatsApp Groups, and some websites. Desperate young people, freelancers, and professionals seeking overseas opportunities are lured into WhatsApp or Telegram “recruitment hubs.”

Once inside, victims are forced to share selfies, ID documents, location details, and even workplace information. Some have been extorted for 1 to 1.5 million under threats of exposure. Fraudsters impersonating as HR personnel, sending fake interview requests, onboarding messages, or remote assessment tests. Others push assessment apps that secretly collect critical data, potentially targeting telecom infrastructure, government offices, and key institutional personnel.

In 2025, Pakistan’s National CERT warned youth and freelancers about these shady recruitment hubs. Officials also highlighted foreign intelligence agencies, including Israeli and allegedly Indian actors, targeting Pakistani youth via Google ads and messaging apps.

Pakistani Embassy also flagged people cautioning about fraudulent overseas job offers. Earlier, in April, the PTA blocked 604 URLs linked to these scams, showing the persistence of this threat.

As some media reports link these scams to Indian sources, no verified forensic evidence has been released as of October 2025. Cybersecurity experts stress separating speculation from evidence-backed claims, with investigations still underway.

Victims and witnesses are urged to report incidents to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Response Center for Cyber Crime via the Cyber Alert Service portal.