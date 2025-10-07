Pakistan’s F-16s to get deadly Air-to-Air AMRAAM Missiles in $2.5B Deal from US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s plan to modernize its air defenses moves ahead as US officials reportedly gave nod to upgrade F-16 fleet with the latest air-to-air missiles which is basic in evolving regional security landscape.

As per reports, development comes this July when Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu walked into high-level meetings with US military and political leaders, advocating for next-generation missiles. Not long after, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir also held top-level discussions, sending a strong signal that Pakistan was serious about strengthening practical military ties with Washington.

It was reported that Pakistan will get AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles in $2.5 billion deal by 2030. These missiles are said to be the most advanced ones from the AMRAAM family, capable of beyond-visual-range combat with unprecedented accuracy and reach.

For Islamabad, these deadly weapons are major leap in strike and air defense power of its F-16 fleet, replacing older models that have been in service since 2010.

The acquisition of these missiles is part of a larger vision as Pakistan’s strategy has always focused on efficiency and operational effectiveness. PAF and other forces are open to adopt all sophisticated tech, whether it comes from the East, or the West.

By 2030, Pakistan’s skies may tell a very different story. With F-16s armed with the AIM-120D-3, the PAF is set to combine cutting-edge foreign technology with homegrown expertise—an ambitious step that could redefine the country’s air power and its position in the region.