Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE in retaliation of Lavan Island bombing amid ceasefire

TEHRAN –Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Kuwait, Bahrain, and UAE after its oil refinery on Lavan Island was targeted earlier today, raising concerns as Tehran agreed ceasefire agreement with US.

Kuwaiti Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Otaibi confirmed that 28 Iranian drones were intercepted since 05:00 GMT, marking one of the most intense waves of attacks in recent weeks. The strikes come as United States and Iran announced a two-week suspension of hostilities and Tehran committed to allowing safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite ceasefire, Iran declared victory, but officials warned that upcoming peace talks in Islamabad on Friday do not guarantee the end of the conflict.

Colonel al-Otaibi described the attacks as “an intense wave of hostile Iranian operations,” noting that many drones were downed before reaching their targets. Some drones, however, struck critical infrastructure in southern Kuwait, including oil facilities, power stations, and water desalination plants, causing significant material damage.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council urged the nation to remain united as details of the claimed victory are finalized, according to IRNA. The council congratulated Iranians on their successes but stressed the need for prudence and solidarity.

The statement also highlighted Iran’s cooperation with its “axis of resistance” in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and occupied Palestine, asserting that the past 40 days of operations have inflicted historic blows to adversaries that will be remembered globally.

As the region braces for further developments, the Gulf remains on high alert, with Iranian drones, retaliatory strikes, and escalating tensions casting doubt on the durability of the ceasefire.