SBP executes repayment of $1.43b international bond ahead of maturity

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has successfully executed repayment of $1.43 billion Pakistan’s International Bond.

The central bank said the repayment includes principal of $1.3 billion and remaining amount is interest.

“Payment was made to agent bank for onward distribution to bondholders on the maturity date of 08 April, 2026,” read SBP statement.

Earlier, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad confirmed that Pakistan repaid $1.43 billion in external debt, including a $1.3 billion Eurobond maturing on April 8.

“As part of its routine course of external debt management, Pakistan has repaid its $1.3bn Eurobond maturing on April 8 — on schedule and in full,” he said in a post on X.

“Alongside, the country has also met $126.125 million in coupon obligations on other Eurobond issuances,” he said, adding that this brought total payments on Tuesday to “over $1.426bn”.

“Debt servicing continues to be executed as a non-event — reflecting consistency, discipline, and strengthened capacity,” he said.

“The seamless execution of large external repayments underscores both capacity and consistency — reinforcing Pakistan’s credibility across global investors and financial institutions,” he said.

The development comes days after Pakistan’s decision to return $3.5 billion in debt to the UAE by late April.