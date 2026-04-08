TikTok girl spotted dancing on PERA force vehicle [Video]

LAHORE – A woman was seen dancing in revealing attire on an official vehicle belonging to the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

A social media influencer shared the video on YouTube raising concerns over it. The video shows the woman dancing to a poplar India song.



The video, which features the use of a vehicle from PERA force, has drawn attention on social media due to its provocative content.

Authorities and local observers noted that the woman is known for posting semi-nude and controversial videos on the platform.