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TikTok girl spotted dancing on PERA force vehicle [Video]

By Our Correspondent
4:07 pm | Apr 8, 2026
Tiktok Girl Spotted Dancing On Pera Force Vehicle Video

LAHORE – A woman was seen dancing in revealing attire on an official vehicle belonging to the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

A social media influencer shared the video on YouTube raising concerns over it. The video shows the woman dancing to a poplar India song.

The video, which features the use of a vehicle from PERA force, has drawn attention on social media due to its provocative content.

Authorities and local observers noted that the woman is known for posting semi-nude and controversial videos on the platform.

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