India sponsoring state terrorism from Afghanistan into Pakistan: Munir

08:41 AM | 8 Aug, 2020
India sponsoring state terrorism from Afghanistan into Pakistan: Munir
NEW YORK - Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram said that India has been sponsoring state terrorism from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

In an interview with a foreign journal, Newsweek, Munir Akram said that Pakistan has plenty of evidence which we have presented to the UN and more will be provided.

Munir Akram said India is the fountain head of terrorism in the region and Pakistan will continue to make all efforts to expose the ominous role of India at the UN Security Council.

He said the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi was the work of such Indian sponsored mercenary terrorists.

