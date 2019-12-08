Lahore: One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast
09:11 AM | 8 Dec, 2019
Share
LAHORE - One person was killed and six others injured in a cylinder blast near an electronics shop on College Road in Township area of the provincial capital city on Saturday night.
According to Rescue sources, all the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in the city.
Teams of police, CTD, Rangers, Elite Force and Forensic Science experts also reached the spot and collected the evidences, and further investigation was underway.
Hafiz Mahmoodul Haq (22) was killed, while injured persons were identified as Abdul Gaffar (20), Abu Bakar (22), Ehsan (25), Istiaq (60), Aslam (30) and Irfan.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019