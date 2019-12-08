Lahore: One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast
09:11 AM | 8 Dec, 2019
Lahore: One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast
LAHORE - One person was killed and six others injured in a cylinder blast near an electronics shop on College Road in Township area of the provincial capital city on Saturday night.

According to Rescue sources, all the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in the city.

Teams of police, CTD, Rangers, Elite Force and Forensic Science experts also reached the spot and collected the evidences, and further investigation was underway.

Hafiz Mahmoodul Haq (22) was killed, while injured persons were identified as Abdul Gaffar (20), Abu Bakar (22), Ehsan (25), Istiaq (60), Aslam (30) and Irfan.

