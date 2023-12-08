Banks to accept Hajj 2024 applications even on weekend: Here's the schedule

ISLAMABAD - The banks designated for accepting applications for Hajj 2024 will stay open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the aspiring pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony confirmed on Friday that the designated banks collecting Hajj applications across Pakistan would remain open on December 9th and 10th.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesperson emphasized that Hajj applications are actively being accepted under the government’s Hajj Scheme.

https://twitter.com/MORAisbOfficial/status/1733083874375479796



API Response:

The State Bank of Pakistan also issued a notification to this effect and announced that the applications would be accepted by designated banks from 9 A.M to 2 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

The acceptance of Hajj applications will continue until Tuesday, December 12 after which it would be decided whether to hold a balloting or not.

It bears mentioning that the Short and Long Hajj package is available to both regular applicants and Sponsorship Scheme applicants for this year though the requirement of Covid vaccine has been waived by the government.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North region.

For Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for South region and $ 4050 for North region.