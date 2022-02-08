Gen Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh Regiment

RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), has been installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sind Regiment, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment in a ceremony held at Sind Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander Karachi and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, pinned the badges of ‘New Colonel in Chief’ of Sind Regiment to General Nadeem Raza, Chairman JCSC.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman JCSC and Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander Karachi pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to formally install him as the 13th Colonel Commandant of Sind Regiment.

CJCSC also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Speaking at the occasion, General Nadeem Raza lauded the performance of Infantry during war and peace.

CJCSC highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan Defence Forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

General Nadeem Raza emphasised on officers and jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills.

He said that a professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunity available to them.

A large number of serving and retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of Sind Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out guard presented Guard of Honour to the General Nadeem Raza, Chairman JCSC.