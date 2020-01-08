Bureaucrat suspended for misbehaving with Senator Aurangzeb Khan
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:57 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Bureaucrat suspended for misbehaving with Senator Aurangzeb Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday informed the House the bureaucrat misbehaving with Senator Aurangzeb Khan had been suspended and made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

During the proceeding of the House, Sadiq Sanjarni said that the Senators had demanded suspension order of the Director Food of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who misbehaved with Aurangzeb Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate had given a ruling and directed the Secretary Establishment on January 3 to present suspension order within three days.

Sadiq Sanjrani also directed the Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action against the official if he had given life threats to the Senator.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani had also requested the chair that the official should be given exemplary punishment by the Parliament as he (bureaucrat) breached the privilege of the House not of the Senator.

More From This Category
Pakistan to support Kashmiris’ struggle until ...
03:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond ...
01:45 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Punjab Govt increases Lahore Metro bus fare by Rs ...
01:16 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Pakistan would never become part of any new war, ...
12:12 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Coach-car collision leaves five dead in Naushero ...
10:58 AM | 9 Jan, 2020
Dense fog hits plain areas in Punjab
10:11 AM | 9 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
"Mere Pass Tum Ho" is the most difficult script I’ve ever written: Khalilur Rehman
03:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr