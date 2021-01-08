Two minor girls set on fire by 3 men in Muzaffargarh
Share
MULTAN - Two minor girls were set on fire allegedly by three men over a marriage dispute in Muzaffargarh's Leshariwala area on Thursday night.
According to Dawn report, Hafiz Abdul Hameed along with his family was asleep when suspect Fida Hussain and his accomplices entered the house, held the couple hostage and set ablaze their four children. Their two daughters Urwa (2) and Uswa succumbed to their burns on the spot while two others were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.
They also thrashed Hameed and his wife when they sought help from neighbours. Last year, Hameed had contracted a second marriage with Fida’s daughter, and divorced suspect’s daughter after a punchayat ordered last week.
On this, the suspect nurtured a grudge and attacked the family.
Police have registered a case and arrested all the accused.
- Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than a month11:39 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Two minor girls set on fire by 3 men in Muzaffargarh11:32 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths during ...10:13 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:05 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
-
- Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to discuss new TV series ...06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? Well, Google said so!05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on 33 years of her life04:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021