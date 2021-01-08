Two minor girls set on fire by 3 men in Muzaffargarh
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
Two minor girls set on fire by 3 men in Muzaffargarh
Share

MULTAN - Two minor girls were set on fire allegedly by three men over a marriage dispute in Muzaffargarh's Leshariwala area on Thursday night.

According to Dawn report, Hafiz Abdul Hameed along with his family was asleep when suspect Fida Hussain and his accomplices entered the house, held the couple hostage and set ablaze their four children. Their two daughters Urwa (2) and Uswa succumbed to their burns on the spot while two others were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

They also thrashed Hameed and his wife when they sought help from neighbours. Last year, Hameed had contracted a second marriage with Fida’s daughter, and divorced suspect’s daughter after a punchayat ordered last week.

On this, the suspect nurtured a grudge and attacked the family.

Police have registered a case and arrested all the accused.

More From This Category
Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than ...
11:39 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases, ...
10:13 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:05 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 January 2021
08:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
Machh massacre: Maryam, Bilawal meet Hazara ...
11:47 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani woman dresses up as a bride every ...
10:40 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gülsim Ali to share good news with Pakistani fans
07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr