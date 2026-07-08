Rehan Tariq sent on 6-Day Physical Remand in PECA Case over Controversial Podcast

LAHORE – Lahore court handed podcast host Rehan Tariq over to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a six-day physical remand after his arrest in a case involving allegations of promoting religious hatred through online content.

Rehan Tariq was taken into custody by the NCCIA upon his arrival in Pakistan from London earlier on Wednesday. Authorities have registered a case against him under Sections 11-C, 295-A, and 298 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), alleging that content published online hurt religious sentiments and had the potential to incite sectarian discord.

The case stems from podcast recorded with religious scholar Syed Jawad Naqvi, which drew widespread attention and criticism on social media. According to the FIR, Rehan Tariq allegedly raised questions during the interview concerning highly sensitive and controversial sectarian issues. The complainant argued that the nature of the questions, their context, and the way they were presented could trigger debate and conflict among followers of different sects and schools of thought.

ریحان طارق پر درج مقدمہ سامنے اگیا ، مقدمہ پیکا، 295اے سمیت دیگر دفعات کے تحت درج کیا گیا ،،

کارروائی سورس انفارمیشن کی بنیاد پر کی گئی pic.twitter.com/j53hLVafDK — Naveed Satti (@Naveedsatti555) July 8, 2026

FIR further states that an initial assessment concluded the content was deliberately uploaded to social media and appeared provocative in nature. Investigators allege the material had the potential to fuel public unrest, promote sectarian hatred, and undermine social harmony. During his appearance before the court, Rehan Tariq objected to the manner in which he was presented, saying, “I have been brought before the court as if I were a highly wanted criminal. I do not even know what charges have been brought against me.”

The court approved a six-day physical remand, allowing the NCCIA to continue its investigation into the case.

Before his arrest, Rehan Tariq had publicly apologized on social media over the controversial podcast, acknowledging the backlash it generated. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against him remain subject to judicial proceedings.