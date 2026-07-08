World Cup Quarterfinal Ticket prices drop by up to 60pc after USA, Portugal eliminations

FOXBOROUGH – FIFA World Cup’s secondary ticket market has been thrown into turmoil after shocking exits of US and Portugal, affecting prices ahead of the quarterfinals.

The cheapest ticket for Friday’s quarterfinal in Los Angeles has plunged from nearly $2,950 to just $1,200, a drop of almost 60% in only a matter of days. The sharp decline followed the United States’ elimination at the hands of Belgium, while Spain ended Portugal’s campaign, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup journey to an abrupt close.

Industry experts said the market anticipated possibility of blockbuster US-Portugal showdown, a fixture that would likely have driven ticket demand, and prices, to higher levels. With both teams out of the tournament, resale values have tumbled as fan interest shifted.

While some quarterfinal tickets are becoming increasingly affordable, not every match is following the same trend. The France vs. Morocco quarterfinal is currently the least expensive of the round, with entry-level tickets available from approximately $989.

At opposite end of the market, demand for the FIFA World Cup final remains red-hot. The championship match, scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey, now carries a starting resale price of $9,346, with analysts expecting further swings depending on which teams secure a place in the final.

Recent market data shows significant decline in average quarterfinal ticket prices alongside a noticeable increase in the number of tickets being listed for resale, highlighting how quickly fan demand can shift as tournament favorites bow out.