PM Imran expresses grief over Canada attack, stresses for combating Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that he was saddened to learn of the killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family in London, Ontario.

The premier while denouncing the horrific incident took to his official handle. He wrote ‘Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario'.

The tweet further added that ‘This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community’.

Meanwhile, a driver crashed a pickup truck into a Pakistani origin family of five, killing four of them while injuring the 9-year-old in a planned attack as the victims were Muslims, Canadian police announced Monday.

Law enforcers in the Canadian city of London, Ontario, revealed that the man intentionally killed the family, including a teenage girl, because of their faith.

The act has been denounced as an act of unspeakable hatred and Islamophobia. Local law enforcers revealed that the victims were two women aged 77 and 44, a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. The injured boy was seriously injured and is recovering in a medical facility however local authorities did not release the names of the victims.

'This act of unspeakable hatred, this act of Islamaphobia, must be followed by acts of compassion, acts of kindness, acts of empathy, acts of solidarity and, above all else, love’, it added.

According to the report of Statistics Canada, police reported increased hate crimes targeting Muslims. That is up from 166 incidents the previous year. Muslim women in the province of Alberta have been targeted in several incidents.