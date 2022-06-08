Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 08, 2022

08:35 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 08, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 202 204
Euro EUR 214.5 216.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 250.5 253
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.5 54.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 53.5 54.3
Australian Dollar AUD 144.21 145.46
Bahrain Dinar BHD 532.26 536.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.2 160.56
China Yuan CNY 28.1 28.35
Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.51 25.86
Indian Rupee INR 2.57 2.65
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 650.56 655.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.57 46.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 130.03 131.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.26 21.56
Omani Riyal OMR 520.49 524.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 54.98 55.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 145.46 146.76
Swedish Korona SEK 20.46 20.76
Swiss Franc CHF 206.55 208.3
Thai Bhat THB 5.82 5.92

