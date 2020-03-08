India: Manmohan Singh calls for withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act
Web Desk
08:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
India: Manmohan Singh calls for withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act
Share

NEW DELHI – Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called for withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.       

In his article in Indian newspaper 'the Hindu', Manmohan Singh said India has slid from a liberal democracy to a majoritarian state and faces social disharmony and economic slowdown.                                   

Pointing out to the anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi last month, he said the current situation in India is very grim and morose and state institutions failed to protect citizens during the violence.  

The former Indian Prime Minister wrote that investors are unwilling to undertake new projects in India and communal tensions are further reinforcing their reluctance.

BJP fumes as UN rights chief moves top Indian ... 08:45 AM | 5 Mar, 2020

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations has approached the Indian Supreme Court to challenge the controversial ...

More From This Category
Maldives confirms first Coronavirus cases
12:23 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
India: Manmohan Singh calls for withdrawal of ...
08:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in US
10:51 AM | 7 Mar, 2020
Adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Hossein ...
01:39 AM | 7 Mar, 2020
Iran urges Indian govt to stop massacre of ...
11:15 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
First coronavirus death confirmed in UK
04:59 AM | 6 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr