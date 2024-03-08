PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgency of addressing the monumental challenges facing the nation, emphasizing the need for collective action from all political forces and stakeholders.
Addressing legislators at a dinner reception held as part of a campaign for Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of coalition parties in the upcoming presidential election on March 9, the PM highlighted the gravity of the situation. He compared the challenges to the Himalayas, underscoring their enormity.
The reception saw the presence of heads of all parties in the ruling alliance, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Khalid Magsi, Professor Sajid Mir, and Ijazul Haq.
PM Shehbaz recounted his recent marathon meetings on the economy, revealing the staggering statistics: the circular debt of gas and electricity has exceeded Rs5 trillion, with annual losses due to electricity theft surpassing Rs500 billion.
Expressing concern over the weakening economic foundations, he urged collective action to navigate through these challenges, warning of dire consequences if not addressed promptly.
Shehbaz also called upon legislators to support Zardari, emphasizing his role as the joint candidate of the ruling coalition.
Furthermore, the prime minister extended an invitation to the PTI to collaborate with the government, assuring full cooperation with the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
In response, Zardari acknowledged the magnitude of the challenges but expressed confidence in overcoming them through dedication and joint efforts. He pledged his party's full support to the prime minister and stressed the potential for Pakistan to prosper under their leadership.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.