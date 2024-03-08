Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2024
PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgency of addressing the monumental challenges facing the nation, emphasizing the need for collective action from all political forces and stakeholders.

Addressing legislators at a dinner reception held as part of a campaign for Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of coalition parties in the upcoming presidential election on March 9, the PM highlighted the gravity of the situation. He compared the challenges to the Himalayas, underscoring their enormity.

The reception saw the presence of heads of all parties in the ruling alliance, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Khalid Magsi, Professor Sajid Mir, and Ijazul Haq.

PM Shehbaz recounted his recent marathon meetings on the economy, revealing the staggering statistics: the circular debt of gas and electricity has exceeded Rs5 trillion, with annual losses due to electricity theft surpassing Rs500 billion.

Expressing concern over the weakening economic foundations, he urged collective action to navigate through these challenges, warning of dire consequences if not addressed promptly.

Shehbaz also called upon legislators to support Zardari, emphasizing his role as the joint candidate of the ruling coalition.

Furthermore, the prime minister extended an invitation to the PTI to collaborate with the government, assuring full cooperation with the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In response, Zardari acknowledged the magnitude of the challenges but expressed confidence in overcoming them through dedication and joint efforts. He pledged his party's full support to the prime minister and stressed the potential for Pakistan to prosper under their leadership.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

10:36 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

IMF mission to visit Pakistan after formation of new cabinet

10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

08:50 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

International Women's Day being celebrated across world

12:15 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's sons get relief in corruption cases days before return ...

10:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gas supply schedule issued for Ramadan

Most viewed

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

10:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

10th Class Physics Guess Papers 2024

11:18 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and ...

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

03:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: