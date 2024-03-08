PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgency of addressing the monumental challenges facing the nation, emphasizing the need for collective action from all political forces and stakeholders.

Addressing legislators at a dinner reception held as part of a campaign for Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of coalition parties in the upcoming presidential election on March 9, the PM highlighted the gravity of the situation. He compared the challenges to the Himalayas, underscoring their enormity.

The reception saw the presence of heads of all parties in the ruling alliance, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Khalid Magsi, Professor Sajid Mir, and Ijazul Haq.

PM Shehbaz recounted his recent marathon meetings on the economy, revealing the staggering statistics: the circular debt of gas and electricity has exceeded Rs5 trillion, with annual losses due to electricity theft surpassing Rs500 billion.

Expressing concern over the weakening economic foundations, he urged collective action to navigate through these challenges, warning of dire consequences if not addressed promptly.

Shehbaz also called upon legislators to support Zardari, emphasizing his role as the joint candidate of the ruling coalition.

Furthermore, the prime minister extended an invitation to the PTI to collaborate with the government, assuring full cooperation with the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In response, Zardari acknowledged the magnitude of the challenges but expressed confidence in overcoming them through dedication and joint efforts. He pledged his party's full support to the prime minister and stressed the potential for Pakistan to prosper under their leadership.