SRK announces new release date for 'Jawan', makes Bollywood shuffle schedules

Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, owns the industry and there's no doubt about it! The 57-year-old megastar, who shook the industry with his latest film Pathaan's roaring commercial success, is back to release yet another film titled Jawan.

While Khan's upcoming film had been facing multiple release date changes, the Don actor took to Instagram and announced that the film will hit the cinemas in September this year. Although a relief for his millions of fans, the date of Jawan has stirred reschedules in the Bollywood trade circuit. Jawan was initially scheduled to release on June 2 and then in August, before the Fan star made an announcement on Instagram for a September release.

The latest schedule prompted Indian producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, to adjust the release of their film Fukrey 3 to November. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented that Jawan has shaken up the entire release chart, and speculated that Ajay Devgn's Maidaan might also seek a different release date.

Since many projects were originally slated to hit theatres in late August and early September to avoid clashing with the megastar's action flick, the trade industry is expecting more films to reschedule release dates in the near future.

Girish Wankhede, a senior trade analyst, believes that the history-making success of Pathaan, grossing over $100 million globally, has massively affected the industry.

Despite the current chaos, Shah Rukh Khan's decision has proven to be a business boasting tactic as the film will be screened during the festive weekend of Janmashtami on September 6 and 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

On the work front, Khan has Jawan, Tiger 3 and Dunki in the pipeline.