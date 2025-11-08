Karachi bans THESE vehicles from Malir Super Highway; full details here

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh capital imposed ban on heavy traffic movement from Malir Halt to Super Highway, after approval of Commissioner Karachi, who issued an official notification in this regard.

According to notification, the decision was taken to address issue of severe traffic congestion frequently observed from Quaidabad to Malir Halt and onwards to the Super Highway due to heavy vehicles.

To ease traffic flow for commuters, heavy vehicles have now been restricted from using this route. Instead, they have been directed to use the M-9 Super Highway via Sassi Toll Plaza and Kathore.

Karachi traffic police have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the new directive to prevent congestion and improve road safety in the affected areas.