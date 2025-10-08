Ajk Pm Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Likely To Be Removed Over Poor Governance

MUZAFFARABAD – The decision has been made to remove Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, from office.

The decision came during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to reports, the PML-N and PPP will jointly decide the future course of action. The meeting, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, finalized consultations on the matter.

Reports added that Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq showed negligence during the recent situation in Azad Kashmir and failed to restore normalcy.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq became the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir in April 2023 with the support of PML-N and PPP after political changes in the region.

However, his government recently faced criticism for its slow response to growing unrest, administrative issues, and failure to maintain stability.

The federal leadership, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, decided to remove him after consultations with allied parties to ensure better governance in Azad Kashmir.