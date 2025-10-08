Lieutenant Colonel, Major among 11 Pakistani Army personnel martyred in Kurram Attack

KURRAM – Eleven Pakistani soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, were martyred on October 7 after coming under attack by Fitna Al-Khawarij TTP militants in Central Kurram, sources said.

As per available information, militants targeted Jogi military fort in the Dogar area, and a Pakistani Army convoy heading to reinforce the fort was ambushed, resulting in the deaths of 11 personnel and injuries to three others.

The martyred soldiers include Lt. Col. Raja Junaid Tariq, Major Tayyab, Naib Subedar Azam Gul, Naik Gul Ameer, Naik Adil, Lance Naik Irshad, Lance Naik Talish Faraz, Lance Naik Sher Khan, Sepoy Zahid, Sepoy Tufail, and Sepoy Aqif. The injured are Naib Subedar Rais, Sepoy Waqar, and Sepoy Samiullah.

According to official sources, the attack was a multi-layered and coordinated operation by Khawarij. In retaliatory fire, security forces killed two Taliban commanders, including a prominent militant named Shaheen, and injured six others.

Operations are ongoing in the Jamal Mela area, with security forces continuing counteroffensive measures. The area is currently under the control of the Orakzai Scouts of the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary unit tasked with maintaining security in the region.

ISPR and government official members are yet to share any update on the attack and casualties.

More updates to follow…