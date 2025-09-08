Punjab Flood: Jalalpur Pirwala under water as Chenab River bursts banks

ISLAMABAD – Devastating floods turned JalalPur Pirwala and surrounding regions into watery disaster zone after local embankments burst amid flood and rains.

Chenab River surged to record-breaking levels, submerging entire villages and forcing terrified residents to seek refuge on rooftops.

Authorities declared emergency as water levels continue to rise. At Head Panjnad, inflow reached a staggering 609,669 cusecs, while Head Trimmu recorded 543,000 cusecs. Breaches in embankments in Shah Rasool and Bett Wahi villages have sent floodwaters rushing toward Bahadur Pur, leaving destruction in their path.

Rescue teams are battling against time with 5 drones and 50 boats deployed to save stranded residents. In Jhang, over 300 villages are underwater, destroying crops across 281,000 acres and leaving farmers in despair.

In Muzaffargarh, flooding in Azmat Pur has displaced more than 7,000 people, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Sutlej River is also overflowing, with floodwaters reaching settlements near Bahawalpur’s Northern Bypass. Officials warn that the situation could worsen as more rains are expected, urging residents to evacuate immediately or face life-threatening danger.