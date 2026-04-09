Fake News Alert: Petrol Price Not Dropped to Rs300 per Litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum Division officially debunked viral notification circulating on social media that claims upton Rs100 cut in fuel prices effective April 9, 2026.

The Petroleum Division clarified that the government has not issued any such notification and that the document being shared is completely fabricated.

Petrol Price Update in Pakistan

The fake notification shows price drop of Rs100 for Diesel and Rs.78 for Petrol. The government declined it, saying current prices remain unchanged from the last valid update.