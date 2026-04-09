Karachi Kings opt to field against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11 clash

KARACHI – In the 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi.

The match is being played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where Karachi Kings captain David Warner chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Karachi Kings have handed a debut to Mohammad Hamza in place of Hasan Ali, while Peshawar Zalmi have made no changes to their lineup.

It is worth noting that in the previous match, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets.