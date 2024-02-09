NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan Results 2024: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur beats Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the 2024 general elections in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I constituency.
Gandapur secured 92,612 wihle Moulana Fazal got 59364. In the 2018 general elections, PTI's Ali Amin Khan Gandapur won by 80,236 votes, with Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) candidate Maulana Fazlur Rehman securing second place with 45,457 votes.
The constituency's population is 772,742, and 391,882 registered voters are registered, of whom 208,481 and 183,401 are male and female, respectively.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
