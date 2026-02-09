Fitrana, Fidyah amounts announced for Ramadan 2026

ABU DHABI – The UAE Fatwa Council has officially announced the amounts for Fitrana (Zakat al-Fitr) and Fidyah for Ramadan 2026 after conducting a field price study in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

For Fitrana, the amount has been set at 2.5 kilograms of rice or 25 AED per person. For those who are unable to fast, Fidyah has been set at 3.25 kilograms of wheat or 20 AED per day, which should be given to a needy person.

In cases where a fast is invalidated, a penalty of 1,200 AED will be required, which will be distributed among 60 needy individuals.

Additionally, for violations during Hajj or Umrah, a fine of 120 AED will be imposed, to be divided among six people in need. The minimum cost for one Iftar meal has been set at 20 AED.

The spokesperson for the Fatwa Council stressed that it is obligatory for every capable Muslim, male or female, to pay Fitrana.

This charity is aimed at assisting the less fortunate during Ramadan. Fitrana can be paid anytime from the beginning of Ramadan until just before the Eid prayer.

The public has been urged to make their payments through recognized charity organizations, including the Zakat Fund, Emirates Red Crescent, and other approved institutions in the UAE.