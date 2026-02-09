Iranian Noble Laureate Narges Mohammadi faces 44-Year Sentence amid Cracks Down on Protests

TEHRAN – Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been handed an additional seven and a half years in prison, her lawyer revealed Sunday.

Her lawyer disclosed on social media that a court in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, convicted her of “illegal assembly and collusion”, earning her six years, and one and a half years for “propaganda activities.” She was arrested in December for delivering what Iranian authorities called an “incendiary speech” at a public event. Her family reported that she was beaten during her arrest and had to be hospitalized.

This latest sentence brings her total prison term to a staggering 44 years. Mohammadi has already spent over a decade behind bars. Since 2021, she has been serving a 13-year sentence for alleged “propaganda against the state” and “collusion against national security,” charges she vehemently denies.

On medical grounds, she was temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison for three weeks in December 2024, but now faces many more years of imprisonment.

Iran Confirms Deaths of 100 Students

Tehran reels from nationwide unrest. Deputy Health Minister Masoud Habibi revealed that nearly 100 students were killed during protests and unrest in January, while the Iranian Medical System Organization reported 25,000 injuries, including security personnel.

Habibi confirmed fatalities among students from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, with about 8–9 students still in custody.

Human rights groups warn that official Iranian statistics dramatically underreport casualties. The Human Rights Activists News Agency claimed 6,961 deaths, while the Iranian government insists the number is 3,117, providing a list of names.

Medical officials reported performing 13,000 surgeries on protest-related injuries in January, with eye injuries topping the list, followed by orthopedic, general, and vascular operations, the first acknowledgment by a government official of the scale of injuries.