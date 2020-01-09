UN chief makes urgent appeal for de-escalation to avoiding full-scale war in Gulf region

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has re-iterated the passionate appeal for peace to de-escalate tensions and avert full-scale war in Gulf region.

In the wake of an Iranian ballistic missile attack on US air bases in Iraq, the UN Secretary-General said he will continue his active engagement with relevant actors to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in the wake of missile attacks on America's military bases located in Iraq.

Trump announced that no American or Iraqi lost their lives in the attack targetting its Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province and a base in Erbil amid heightening tension between the two countries following the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.