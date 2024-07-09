BISE Gujranwala 10th Class Result 2024

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BISE Gujranwala has announced 2024 Matriculation Class 10 Exam Results.

The Gazette of Gujranwala Board will be available here at Daily Pakistan site soon after the announcement of results.

Check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800299.

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today.

More Updates to follow...