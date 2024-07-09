Search

Pakistan

BISE Gujranwala 10th Class Result 2024

08:42 AM | 9 Jul, 2024
bise gujranwala matric result 2024

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BISE Gujranwala has announced 2024 Matriculation Class 10 Exam Results.

BISE Gujranwala Class 10 Result 2024

Bise Gujranwala matric candidates can check the results here 

Check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2024

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2024 Gazette

The Gazette of Gujranwala Board will be available here at Daily Pakistan site soon after the announcement of results.

Check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800299.

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today.

More Updates to follow...

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market - Currency Rates - 9 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.25 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.65 916.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

