Nccia Officials Caught In Major Extortion Scandal Involving Illegal Call Centers

ISLAMABAD – A shocking corruption scandal has emerged within the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), exposing serious misconduct by several officials.

According to the NCCIA’s investigation report, officials were collecting PKR 15 million monthly from 15 illegal call centers operating in Rawalpindi.

The team of Additional Director Shehzad Haider allegedly received the money through a frontman named Hasan Ameer, collecting a total of PKR 120 million between September 2024 and April 2025.

The inquiry revealed that Sub-Inspector Bilal negotiated PKR 800,000 per month from a new call center. A raid on a call center in Islamabad’s F-11 sector turned into a deal finalized by SHO Mian Irfan for PKR 40 million.

Sources added that in May 2025, Amir Nazir was given command of the Rawalpindi office, with Nadeem Khan appointed as Deputy Director and Sarim Ali as Sub-Inspector. Deputy Director Salman Alvi also joined the team, which continued extorting PKR 15 million monthly. Sarim appointed his clerk, Mohiuddin, as his frontman. During one raid in Rawalpindi, 14 Chinese nationals were arrested.

The report stated that Sarim, through his frontman, contacted the wife of one detainee, a Chinese national named Kelvin, who was married to a Pakistani woman, Areeba Rubab. Areeba reportedly paid PKR 8 million for her husband’s release, while another PKR 12 million was taken for freeing the remaining 13 Chinese nationals.

Sarim allegedly tortured Kelvin and sent the video to Areeba, demanding an additional PKR 1 million to “complete legal formalities.” The total PKR 21 million extorted from this raid was later divided among the officers: Sarim received PKR 1.7 million, Usman Basharat PKR 1.4 million, and Zaheer Abbas PKR 1 million. Deputy Director Nadeem took PKR 9.5 million from Basharat’s office, gave PKR 7 million to Additional Director Amir Nazir, and kept PKR 2.7 million for himself.

According to FIA sources, special teams have been formed to arrest the accused officers involved in the corruption case.