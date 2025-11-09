Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost defence cooperation as CJCSC receives King Abdulaziz Medal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s military leadership have pledged to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen strategic ties, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in Saudi Arabia, where General Mirza is on an official visit.

Both sides discussed the evolving global and regional landscape and explored new avenues to enhance defence collaboration. The military leaders expressed their firm resolve to further consolidate the brotherly and long-standing defence partnership between the two nations.

In recognition of his role in strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence relations, General Mirza was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Honour (Excellent Class).

The Saudi leadership praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a deep-rooted partnership built on strategic defence cooperation, economic collaboration, and shared Islamic values.

In September, both countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, declaring that any aggression against one would be considered an attack on both.