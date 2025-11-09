Pindi Metrobus Service to remain suspended on Key Routes during T20 Tri-Series

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi is set to witness an unprecedented cricket frenzy as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe clash in the T20 Triangular Series from November 17 to 29.

Authorities in Garrison City decided to ensure smooth team movements, and Metrobus service will be partially suspended, with Rahmanabad, Khatm-e-Nubuwwat, and Faizabad stations remaining shut during the matches.

Metrobus authorities confirmed that this extraordinary step comes under strict instructions from the district administration. Commuters are advised to plan ahead, as while other stations will operate normally, the closure of these key points is expected to cause a massive impact on daily travel.

Cricket fever is taking over Rawalpindi and Lahore, and fans are gearing up for a thrilling showdown. The city is buzzing, but your daily commute.

Pakistani government officially banned hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) due to terrorism, after deadly clashes in Islamabad. This is the second time the religiously driven party faces a ban; its previous proscription in 2021 lasted just months. Officials insist the move targets “anti-state and terrorist elements,” not the party’s religious ideology.

Extremist groups in Pakistan have long dodged bans by rebranding under new names, Jamaatud Dawa and Sipah-i-Sahaba are prime examples. Over 80 organizations remain on NACTA’s proscribed list, yet prosecutions against leaders and active members are rare.