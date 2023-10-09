Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Web Desk
09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will be a spending a lovely day with the family purchasing materials for home maintenance.  Prior to making any personal decision, make sure you are fully informed to avoid an error. Stay calm and contended.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will be able to complete your assignment in any circumstance. There is a chance to obtain delayed work. Students may encounter obstacles on their path to higher education. Stay consistent and dedicated.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, if you're unsure about something important, talk it over with someone close to you for best guidance. Efficiency will be a factor for you in time management as well. Try to use the phone and the internet to maintain contact with everyone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, finding a solution for the long-standing issue will provide relief. Property-related projects could encounter various difficulties. In financial matters, the budget needs to get extra attention. Be alert and proactive.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you will be recognized for your service to society or social activities by all means. You'll feel contented when you share adventures with family members and friends. You need to have complete knowledge of a task is appropriate before beginning it. Stay blessed and motivated.

Virgo (August 22- September 22) 

This day reminds you to keep your relationships with a hostile party. Stay calm and avoid a dispute at workplace. Maintain a good relationship with your wife. Take measures to defend yourself from pollution and the environment. Be optimist and stronger.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it’s now mandatory to monitoring children's activities after their negligence. In this time of economic distress, it is important to pay closer attention to company activity. You'll become healthy and active if you follow a regular schedule and timetable.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more and unlimited avenues open for your abroad visit. You must keep a positive attitude to follow suit a proper and legal process to achieve your set goals.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
Today, you need to adopt a very rational approach in life. Your nature and friendly mindset will succeed you. Don’t rely on others without any confirmation. Be vigilant and sensible.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, enjoy the pulse and drive yourself with the spur of the moment. Be a strong-headed man to tackle all issues. Help others in their tasks but don’t let them take this favour as granted. Be mature and sensible to evaluate others.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, life has been testing your nerves but be brave and strong to deal all. Love others who seek your kindness. Don’t waste time and focus energies in the assigned tasks. Recognize your talent and unleash when it required.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

This day reminds you that pending tasks must be accomplished at every cost. You need some holy and spiritual practice to mediate and reflect. Have a faith in your abilities and strive to achieve these goals. Be honest and dedicated to yourself.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:52 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 8, 2023

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Netherlands vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: