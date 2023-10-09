Search

Update on Islamabad Weather

Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains in country's federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there are chances of light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm in Islamabad during evening, and night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 30°C, humidity remains at 75 percent. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 108, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

PMD says westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, and northeast Punjab during evening/night. Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Karachi Weather Update

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

