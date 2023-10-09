Update on Islamabad Weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains in country's federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there are chances of light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm in Islamabad during evening, and night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 30°C, humidity remains at 75 percent. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 108, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

PMD says westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, and northeast Punjab during evening/night. Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.