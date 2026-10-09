Kasur Heroin Case blows up as Families level Serious Allegations against Changa Manga Police

KASUR – Another controversy erupted over a heroin case in Kasur, where families of three accused men challenged the police statement, alleged discrepancies in drug recoveries, and urged Punjab’s top police officials to order a fair investigation.

A suspected drug case involving three men arrested by Changa Manga police raised questions after their families challenged allegations, claimed discrepancies in quantities of heroin recovered, and appealed to senior Punjab police officials for impartial probe.

According to FIR, police arrested three suspects on September 26 for allegedly transporting narcotics. The report mentioned that more than one kg of heroin was recovered from Azmat Shah, and around half of the quantity from Irfan Jatt.

ضلع قصور، تھانہ چھانگا مانگا

چھانگا مانگا پولیس نے 26 ستمبر کو تین افراد کو مبینہ طور پر منشیات لے جاتے ہوئے پکڑا.ایف آئی آر کے مطابق ملزم عظمت شاہ سے تقریب ایک کلو سے زائد ،ملزم صابر سے سوا 4چار کلو اور ملزم عرفان جٹ سے ایک کلو سے کم ہیروئین برآمد ہوئی۔عظمت شاہ کے ورثاء کے مطابق عظمت ٹیکسی ڈرائیور ہے اور اس کی گاڑی کرائے پر سواری چھوڑنے کے لیے بلائی گئی ،دوسرا ملزم صابر مستری کا کام کرتا ہے۔مستری عرفان جٹ کے گھر پر ہی کام کررہا تھا جس کو یہ کہا گیا کہ کسی سے رقم لیکر تعمیری سامان خریدنا ہے تو وہ بھی ساتھ آجائے،ورثاء کے مطابق پولیس نے 25 کو چھانگا مانگا کی بجائے چونیاں کے علاقہ سے گاڑی کو پکڑا جس کے بعد ساز باز کرکے مرکزی ملزم عرفان جٹ پر کم منشیات ڈال کر اس پر کمزور دفعات لگائی گئیں اور دیگر دونوں لوگوں پر بھاری منشیات ڈال دی گئیں،ورثاء کے مطابق عظمت شاہ کسی کی گاڑی پر ڈرائیونگ کرتا ہے،دونو ں کا کوئی کریمنل ریکارڈ نہیں ہے۔متعلقہ ایس ایچ او سے ملزمان سے بھاری رقم لیکر عظمت شاہ کو پھنسایا ہے،ورثاء نے آئی جی پنجاب اور آر پی او شیخوپورہ سے واقعہ کا نوٹس لیکر مقدمہ کی میرٹ پر تفتیش کی اپیل کی ہے۔

@MaryamNSharif

@OfficialDPRPP

@Police_Kasur — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) October 9, 2026

The families of accused raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the arrests and alleged that the men were falsely implicated in the case. Shah works as taxi driver and had been hired to transport a passenger. They said Sabir earns his livelihood as a mason, while Irfan Jatt was working at Sabir’s house on a construction project.

The families claimed that Irfan was asked to accompany the others because they needed to collect money from someone to purchase construction materials. They maintained that the circumstances of the journey should be examined as part of a fair investigation.

The families alleged that police intercepted the vehicle on September 25 in Chunian area, rather than Changa Manga, and questioned the circumstances under which the case was subsequently registered.

They claimed that Irfan Jatt, whom they described as key suspect, was smaller quantity of heroin and faced comparatively less serious charges, while larger quantities were linked to Azmat Shah and Sabir.

The relatives accused concerned station house officer (SHO) of taking money before Azmat Shah was implicated. These allegations have not been independently verified so far.

The families said Shah drives vehicle of another person and claimed that neither he nor Sabir has criminal record. They urged Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) to take notice of the case. Family members are seeking transparent, merit-based investigation and verify the alleged recovery of narcotics, and determine whether the charges against the three men are supported by evidence.