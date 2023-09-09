Search

Coast Guard shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

Web Desk 11:36 AM | 9 Sep, 2023
KARACHI – A personnel of Coast Guard was killed when unidentified armed men sprayed him with bullets in Sindh capital, local media reported Saturday.

Police said the personnel of Coast Guard was shot as he was returning home after his duty. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Bilal, 25, who was ambushed near Preedy Street.

Cops found mobile phone, cash and a motorbike from crime scene.

Investigation team also found bullet casing, that has been sent for forensics.

Police shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital for medico-legal procedure while further investigations are underway.     

