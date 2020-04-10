PM Imran to visit Peshawar today for reviewing coroanvirus situation, funds distribution

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today to review the coronavirus situation and distribution of funds at an Ehsass centre.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will be briefed about the coronavirus situation and the steps taken by the provincial government to stem its spread.

He will visit Hayatabad Medical Complex and a center in Peshawar established under Ehsaas program to provide assistance and ration to the deserving families in the present situation.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the whole world was confronted with an unprecedented situation after the outbreak of COVID-19 and Pakistani nation would fight coronavirus with unity.

Talkig to the Balochistan Cabinet and members of the Parliament during his day-long visit to Quetta, he said, “It is an unprecedented situation and as a nation we will confront it.”

He said as coronavirus cases were being increased worldwide and expressed fear that the number of such cases in Pakistan would be increased at the end of April which would put more pressure on hospitals.

He said the government was fully focusing on providing personal protection equipments (PPEs) and other related tools to doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals, adding that such equipments had been provided to all those working at the intensive care units.

He said there was shortage of ventilators and testing kits worldwide but the government was utilizing all its resources to import them on emergency basis.

The prime minister said the National Command and Control Centre for Covid-19 was in constant touch with all the chief ministers for effective coordination to control the spread of the virus.

He expressed his pleasure that there was no patient of coronavirus in Balochistan in the intensive care units. The prime minister said the coronavirus would have less impact in Balochistan except Quetta as the province had scattered population.

Contrary to it, he said, the Covid-19 would have greater impact in big cities like Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad and so on.

The prime minister reiterated that the complete lockdown was badly affecting the low-income and laborer community particularly in Balochistan as majority of the people here were already living below the poverty line.

He said the provincial governments themselves would decide about the lockdown according to their situation on April 14.

He said the federal and provincial governments were in coordination to tackle the pandemic as no single government could tackle it alone.

Earlier, during his day-long visit, the prime minister visited quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta