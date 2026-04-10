Has Pakistan announced Rs78 per litre cut in petrol price?

ISLAMABAD – The Petroleum Division has clarified that the government has not issued any notification regarding the prices of petroleum products.

Authorities have urged the media to refrain from spreading unverified news, cautioning against disseminating information that could mislead the public.

Earlier, reports had circulated claiming that the government had reduced petrol prices to Rs 78 per litre and diesel to Rs 100 per litre.

The government has since issued a statement to clarify the matter, emphasizing that no official price cut has been announced.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a summary regarding petroleum product prices will be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Friday), with a final announcement expected tonight.

Senior government officials have suggested that a reduction in petroleum prices is likely today, promising that the public will receive good news regarding fuel price relief.

They stated that the government is set to provide relief to the citizens by reducing the cost of petroleum products.