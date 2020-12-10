Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 2020
08:46 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,800 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,083 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,566 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Karachi
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Quetta
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Attock
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Multan
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,800
|PKR 1,447
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 202008:46 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in ...04:54 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ceasefire at LoC ...01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- EXPOSED: How India spread anti-Pakistan propaganda within EU ...11:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan11:17 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan08:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are engaged! (PICS & VIDEOS)06:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Netizens school Hajra Yamin for posing in a western outfit03:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020