Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 2020
08:46 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,083 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,566 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Karachi PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Islamabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Peshawar PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Quetta PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Sialkot PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Attock PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Gujranwala PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Jehlum PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Multan PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Bahawalpur PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Gujrat PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Nawabshah PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Chakwal PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Hyderabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Nowshehra PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Sargodha PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Faisalabad PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447
Mirpur PKR 110,800 PKR 1,447

