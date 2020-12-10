Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-10- Updated 09:00 AM
08:55 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 10, 2020 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|160.25
|161
|Euro
|EUR
|192.75
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212.5
|215.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.45
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.35
|43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.5
|119.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.5
|125.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.65
|24.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.25
|25.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.6
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|500
|502.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.9
|104.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.75
|18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411.5
|413.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118.5
|120.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.05
|181.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss Covid-19 pandemic, polio campaign over ...10:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan reports 3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths09:52 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:55 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 202008:46 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in ...04:54 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan08:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are engaged! (PICS & VIDEOS)06:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Netizens school Hajra Yamin for posing in a western outfit03:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020