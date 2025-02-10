Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices up by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains to hit all-time in domestic market of Pakistan on opening day of the new business week.

The per tola gold priced moved up by Rs4,000 with new price settling at Rs303,000 as compared to previous close of Rs299,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs3,429 as it was traded at Rs259,773 in Pakistan.

The bullion rates also reached historic high in international market where per ounce was traded at $2,903 after it gained $42.

The rising gold rates have also put an impact on silver prices in Pakistan where per tola silver moved up by Rs43 to Rs3,373 while 10-gram closed at Rs2,891 after gaining Rs32.

The unstoppable surge in the yellow metal in 2025 has been led by tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Amid uncertainty, investors and consumers are shifting their wealth from stocks and other risky assets to gold, which is dubbed as safer havens.

Last month, China announced tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 percent on select goods from the US, starting from Feb 10, in a tit-for-tat move, indicating intensifying escalation between the two countries.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

