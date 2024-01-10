Search

Immigration

US waives visa interview for applicants: Check eligibility here

11:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
US waives visa interview for applicants: Check eligibility here

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States have announced to waive visa interviews for the applicants if they meet certain conditions.

According to an official press release by the State Department, the interview waiver came after a consultation between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Department of Homeland Security. 

As per the fresh reforms, consular officers have the authority and discretion to waive the in-person interview for first-time H-2 visa applicants (temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers).

Moreover, an interview waiver can also be granted to other nonimmigrant visa applicants applying for any nonimmigrant visa classification who were previously issued a nonimmigrant visa in any classification, unless the only prior issued visa was a B visa, and for those who are applying within 48 months of their most recent nonimmigrant visa’s expiration date.

The government has clarified that in all cases, applicants must meet certain legal requirements to qualify for an interview waiver. However, the implementation of this directive begins on January 1, 2024, and will be reviewed annually.

The State Department has clarified that applicants renewing a nonimmigrant visa in the same classification within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration date continue to be eligible for an interview waiver until further notice. 

Eligibility for interview waiver

To be eligible for an interview waiver, applicants must also meet certain criteria, including that they:

  • Apply in their country of nationality or residence
  • Have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived)
  • Have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

The department has also highlighted that Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis or because of local conditions.  

'We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy’s operating status and services,' the press release said.

