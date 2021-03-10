Pakistan Army chief offers Bahrain complete support in achieving shared interests

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard and His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor during his visit to Bahrain on Tuesday 09 March 2021.

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion. COAS offered Pakistan's complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, Border Security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process were discussed.

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter - Chief of Defence Staff UK Army, Dr Chrisitian Turner - British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Hamdullah Mohib -National Security Advisor Afghanistan, General Mohammed Yasin Zia - Chief of Afghan National Army (ANA), Mr Ahmad Zia Saraj - Director National Directorate of Security (NDS) Afghanistan and Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid - Director General Inter Services Intelligence were present during the meeting.