PM Imran appears before SC after being summoned in APS massacre case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Supreme Court after being summoned to explain his stance on the petition of families of APS martyrs demanding to penalize officials who failed to prevent the APS massacre.

Reports in local media said PM went inside the Supreme Court building and appeared in courtroom number 1. Attorney General (AG) Khalid Javed Khan earlier called on Prime Minister after the Supreme Court summoned Khan to appear today.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed summoned the premier in Army Public School (APS) tragedy to explain his position about the non-implementation of the Army Public School (APS) case verdict.

Federal authorities have also enhanced security arrangements at the Supreme Court building in light of top officials' presence.

The recent development came after parents of the children martyred in the heinous terrorist attack maintained that they had lost their children in the attack hence Pakistan’s top leadership should be summoned and cases should be registered against them.

The victims' parents also demanded to hold a transparent inquiry into the incident. Earlier, the court had asked the attorney general to review the situation and inform the court.

Meanwhile, the court earlier today asked the attorney general for an update, who revealed that FIRs cannot be registered against the top civil-military leadership.

CJP asked the attorney general has Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan read the judgment in the APS tragedy case? On which the AGP, replied the judgment was not sent to the Prime Minister Office and added that he will inform PM about the court orders.

Attorney General also mentioned that no finding against the top officials was reported in the inquiry.

The bench led by the CJP told the government's representative that the terror attack occurred as a result of a ‘security lapse’ which the government should accept, while the top civil and military leaders of the time should have known about the attack.

The court termed the case ‘serious’ and summoned PM Imran himself and seek answers from him. Meanwhile, the attorney general sought further time for the PM to appear before the court.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for the time being and will resume by 11:30 am.

Peshawar school massacre was a terrorist attack in which heavily armed Taliban attackers stormed a Pakistan army-run school in KP capital killing 150 people, of whom at least 134 were students.

More to follow….