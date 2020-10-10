Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
Web Desk
09:42 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
Share

SRINAGAR -Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district -iIn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district. 

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

More From This Category
Suspect arrested in Charsadda’s minor rape and ...
12:44 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone ...
12:23 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 671 New Coronavirus cases; six ...
11:42 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
India known as a sponsor of state terrorism: FO ...
11:07 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
Ruling elite class’ corruption caused ...
10:36 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
Woman, daughter among three of a family killed in ...
10:11 AM | 10 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan quits Bollywood to 'follow faith'
01:38 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr