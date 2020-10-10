Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
09:42 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
SRINAGAR -Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district -iIn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today (Saturday).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district.
The operation was going on till last reports came in.
