Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest pea

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has completed the world-famous Seven Summits Challenge by conquering Oceania’s highest peak.

After seven years of effort and climbing across seven continents, this achievement marks a historic moment not only for Asad Ali Memon but also for Pakistan and global mountaineering.

The Seven Summits Challenge involves scaling the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents, and Asad Ali Memon’s feat has raised Pakistan’s flag high on the international stage.

This success reflects Memon’s determination, courage, and Pakistan’s growing presence in global mountaineering.

In a video message from the summit, holding Pakistan’s flag, Asad Ali Memon said he had reached the highest peak of the seventh continent, completing the mission he began seven years ago.

“I have raised my flag, and I proudly say: Pakistan Zindabad — long live Pakistan!” he declared.

He added that he would continue to achieve such milestones for Pakistan, making the nation and its people proud, and requested prayers and continued support for future Pakistani climbers.