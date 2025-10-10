Palestinian President Abbas welcomes Gaza Ceasefire as World hopes for peace

RAMALLAH – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed US President Donald Trump’s landmark announcement of ceasefire in Gaza, signaling an end to weeks of relentless conflict.

The agreement calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, and a high-stakes prisoner exchange.

Abbas described ceasefire as a “historic opportunity” that could finally pave the way for a permanent resolution, ending decades of occupation and realizing a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He praised Trump’s leadership and the tireless diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in brokering the deal, while highlighting the resilience and suffering of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that immediate action is crucial, and prisoners must be released, aid must reach those in need, and reconstruction must begin. He also stressed that Gaza’s sovereignty rests with Palestine and called for unity between Gaza and the West Bank under a single Palestinian administration and security system.

Abbas warned against provocations at Masjid Al Aqsa, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable and prevent any actions that could undermine peace efforts.

He added, “Today, the world stands on the brink of a new chapter in Middle East history,” and said we are determined to work with all partners to ensure lasting peace, security, and dignity for the Palestinian people.